Neo (NEO) Hits Market Cap of $932.33 Million

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Neo has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Neo has a market cap of $932.33 million and $46.90 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $13.22 or 0.00023219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Neo

NEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO distinguishes itself within the blockchain space through its dBFT 2.0 consensus mechanism, support for digital assets, digital identities, and smart contracts, along with a focus on creating a smart economy. The platform’s ability to process transactions quickly and securely, combined with features introduced in NEO 3.0, positions NEO as a comprehensive ecosystem for developing and deploying decentralized applications. It’s developed with the aim to include a broad community of developers by supporting multiple programming languages.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.