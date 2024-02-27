Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$7.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.66. The stock has a market cap of C$540.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.45. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.08 and a 1-year high of C$11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXR.UN shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.58.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

