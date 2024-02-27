North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 183.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $29,558,000. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.76. 1,322,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.79.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

