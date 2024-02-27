North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,735,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 129.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

