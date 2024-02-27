North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $34,000 Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,118,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.92. 379,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,893. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $193.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

