North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $34,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 125.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,156,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,046. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

