North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $39,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.38. The stock had a trading volume of 225,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,445. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $77.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

