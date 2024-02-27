North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. 3,440,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,686. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

