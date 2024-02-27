North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $37.27. 1,274,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,827. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

