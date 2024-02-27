North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 549 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4,990.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,766,000 after purchasing an additional 869,429 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DINO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock worth $1,542,481. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

