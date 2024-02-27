North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 9,700 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,331,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after acquiring an additional 487,584 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,149,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 212,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 86,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 936,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DNP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,403. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $11.57.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 8.62%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

