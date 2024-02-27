Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0738 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Northland Power Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,258. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $26.00.
Northland Power Company Profile
