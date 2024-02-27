Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0738 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,258. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

