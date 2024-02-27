Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $907.95 million and approximately $117.68 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.53 or 0.05704555 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00069297 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00023195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019654 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12919988 USD and is up 5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $73,483,650.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.