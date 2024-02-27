Orchid (OXT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.06 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $128.51 million and $11.06 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00015496 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00015825 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,928.88 or 1.00025471 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001182 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.47 or 0.00192344 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008727 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.13216178 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $12,278,328.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

