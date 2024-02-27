Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34.

Orion Office REIT Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. 394,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,289. Orion Office REIT has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $247.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 23.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

