Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Orion Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Orion Oyj Trading Down 4.4 %

Orion Oyj Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

Further Reading

