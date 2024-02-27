Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Director Gillian Winckler Acquires 3,000 Shares

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Director Gillian Winckler purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.02 per share, with a total value of C$51,060.00.

TSE PAAS traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.89. 1,064,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,542. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$16.50 and a 52-week high of C$26.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$27.50 to C$27.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

