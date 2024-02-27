Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02 to $2.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.020-2.220 EPS.

PK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,809. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,377.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 680.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

