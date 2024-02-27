Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Insider Sells $2,070,000.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,509,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

PATK stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $116.36. 184,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,911. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.57 and a one year high of $117.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.97.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

