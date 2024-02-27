Pax Dollar (USDP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.61 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $207.66 million and $2.61 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC.

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 207,754,731 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

