Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) is one of 284 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Peakstone Realty Trust to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peakstone Realty Trust $254.28 million -$557.93 million -0.92 Peakstone Realty Trust Competitors $993.93 million $128.07 million 27.46

Peakstone Realty Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Peakstone Realty Trust. Peakstone Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peakstone Realty Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50 Peakstone Realty Trust Competitors 3437 13058 13472 327 2.35

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Peakstone Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.09%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 18.93%. Given Peakstone Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Peakstone Realty Trust is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peakstone Realty Trust -216.52% -36.85% -17.51% Peakstone Realty Trust Competitors -2.22% -3.46% 1.09%

Dividends

Peakstone Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Peakstone Realty Trust pays out -5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 248.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Peakstone Realty Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peakstone Realty Trust peers beat Peakstone Realty Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 31, 2023, Peakstone's wholly-owned portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high-growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

