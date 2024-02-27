Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) & Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) and Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Essential Utilities and Pennon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Utilities 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pennon Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Essential Utilities presently has a consensus target price of $48.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.73%. Given Essential Utilities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Essential Utilities is more favorable than Pennon Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

73.0% of Essential Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Pennon Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Essential Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Pennon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Essential Utilities pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pennon Group pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Utilities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Utilities and Pennon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Utilities 24.26% 8.68% 3.06% Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Essential Utilities and Pennon Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Utilities $2.05 billion 4.63 $498.23 million $1.86 18.70 Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.29 29.26

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Pennon Group. Essential Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pennon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Essential Utilities beats Pennon Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households. It serves approximately 8.8 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky under the Aqua and Peoples brands. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. Pennon Group Plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

