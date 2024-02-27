Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 2.8 %
OTCMKTS PEYUF traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. 125,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,576. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
