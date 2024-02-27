Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.21. 1,987,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.44 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $32.63.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $1,923,000. Finally, Torno Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

