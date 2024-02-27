PotCoin Trading Up 376.6% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 324.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 376.6% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $51.97 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00018948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00130598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007678 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001746 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

