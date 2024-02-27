Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.540-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Progyny also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.66-0.71 EPS.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,846. Progyny has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,369 shares of company stock worth $12,052,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 617,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after buying an additional 353,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,097,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,248,000 after purchasing an additional 340,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 500,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after buying an additional 301,911 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.