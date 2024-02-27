Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.285-1.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.540-1.590 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. Barclays began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.60.

Progyny Stock Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.79. 814,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,846. Progyny has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,115.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,115.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,052,491 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Progyny by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Progyny by 93.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 357.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

