Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:PSA)

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1946 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Stock Performance

TSE:PSA traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 50.19. The company had a trading volume of 256,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,456. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a twelve month low of 50.00 and a twelve month high of 50.24.

