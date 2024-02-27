QUASA Price Up 31.6% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $178,906.30 and approximately $182.53 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015389 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 527,596.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00015912 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,898.73 or 0.99956788 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001180 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00187872 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008769 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00151843 USD and is down -9.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $50.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

