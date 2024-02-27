QUASA (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $182.55

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $178,902.88 and $182.55 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015393 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00015825 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,047.35 or 1.00228474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001156 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00197692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008727 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 82.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00151843 USD and is down -9.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $50.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

