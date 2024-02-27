Ravi Gupta Purchases 135,072 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) Director Ravi Gupta purchased 135,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,704.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,147,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,287,574.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ravi Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Ravi Gupta purchased 545,229 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,952.07.
Maplebear Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CART traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. 5,396,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.37. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,674,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on CART. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.
View Our Latest Analysis on CART
About Maplebear
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maplebear
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.