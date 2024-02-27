Ravi Gupta Purchases 135,072 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) Director Ravi Gupta purchased 135,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,704.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,147,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,287,574.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ravi Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Ravi Gupta purchased 545,229 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,952.07.

Maplebear Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CART traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. 5,396,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.37. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,674,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CART. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Featured Stories

