ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $155.13

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $155.13 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019023 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00129708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007660 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001742 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

