Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.94-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.1-16.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.84 billion. Republic Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.940-6.000 EPS.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RSG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,350. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.86. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $126.58 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.82.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

