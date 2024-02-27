Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.940-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.1 billion-$16.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.8 billion. Republic Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.94-6.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $184.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,350. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $126.58 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

