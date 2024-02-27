Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
TSE:RPI.UN traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.78. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$30.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.00. The stock has a market cap of C$368.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile
