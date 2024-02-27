Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

TSE:RPI.UN traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.78. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$30.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.00. The stock has a market cap of C$368.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

