Ripio Credit Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $21,983.98 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $21,983.98 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00015489 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 527,425.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00016226 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,173.66 or 0.99933049 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001180 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.07 or 0.00188887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008730 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00254877 USD and is up 9.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $22,957.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.