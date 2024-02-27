Robert Kirkpatrick Sells 7,317 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 7,317 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.14, for a total value of C$388,825.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at C$30,077.24.

Shares of NTR traded down C$0.40 on Tuesday, hitting C$71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,552. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$64.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

