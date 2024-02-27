Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 113,930 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.34 per share, with a total value of 1,861,616.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,075,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 328,038,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 154,932 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.13 per share, with a total value of 2,499,053.16.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 193,297 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.92 per share, with a total value of 3,077,288.24.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.82 per share, with a total value of 655,928.84.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,360 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.08 per share, with a total value of 1,340,428.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 122,094 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.97 per share, for a total transaction of 1,949,841.18.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100,354 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.81 per share, for a total transaction of 1,586,596.74.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 93,967 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.56 per share, for a total transaction of 1,462,126.52.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 53,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.60 per share, with a total value of 834,007.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 134,564 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.50 per share, with a total value of 2,085,742.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 264,206 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.41 per share, with a total value of 4,071,414.46.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded up 0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 16.48. 236,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of 14.67. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 12.93 and a one year high of 16.95.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,347,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after buying an additional 1,827,094 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 344.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 498,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter worth $3,827,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,217,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 259,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 274,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 198,177 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

