Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.39-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBRA. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. 2,451,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,878. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

