Safe Price Reaches $3.07 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $3.07 or 0.00005374 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $63.99 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.34 or 0.00144062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00038788 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019765 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001741 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.07363635 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

