Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $4,506,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,371,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500,536.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total value of $4,400,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.77, for a total value of $4,211,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $4,316,700.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $4,329,300.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $4,386,450.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total transaction of $4,287,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total transaction of $4,244,250.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total transaction of $4,275,750.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total transaction of $4,211,850.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.51. 6,160,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,848. The firm has a market cap of $289.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.53 and a 52-week high of $303.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.09.

About Salesforce

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

