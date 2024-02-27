Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 3.6% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 940,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $34.27.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.