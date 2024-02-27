Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20-5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-3.050 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. 2,412,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,083. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,828,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sealed Air by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after acquiring an additional 75,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sealed Air by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,736,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,537,000 after acquiring an additional 69,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

