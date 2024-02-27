Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) CAO Sells $55,229.20 in Stock

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE WTTR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,329. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Select Water Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

