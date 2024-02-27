Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Shares Down 12.9%

Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Selectis Health Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $9.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.28.

Selectis Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selectis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selectis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.