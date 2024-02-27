Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Shares Down 3.5%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 12,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 18,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Sernova Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $136.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

