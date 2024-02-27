Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $603,882.72 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 6,034 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $603,882.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,085,334.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, February 23rd, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,399,715.58.

On Thursday, February 15th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.13. 757,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,117. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 222.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.49. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $102.82.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in Shake Shack by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 748,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shake Shack by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after purchasing an additional 168,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

