Sharper & Granite LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sharper & Granite LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $515.84. 203,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,761. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $494.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.47. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.39 and a fifty-two week high of $523.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

