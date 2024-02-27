Sharper & Granite LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Sharper & Granite LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sharper & Granite LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.90. 652,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,156. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

