Sharper & Granite LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.79. 7,637,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,189,739. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.91.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

